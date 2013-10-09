FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. allows families of embassy staff to return to Beirut
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 9, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. allows families of embassy staff to return to Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that family members of its embassy staff in Beirut may return to Lebanon, in a sign the volatile security environment has improved.

The department last week allowed non-essential personnel, who had been evacuated last month because of unspecified threats, to return to U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Still, the State Department continued to urge U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon, citing the potential “for a spontaneous upsurge in violence” in the country, which borders Syria, where a civil war has raged for two and a half years.

The United States tightened security at its diplomatic missions in Lebanon and Turkey on September 6 amid “potential threats,” which arose about a week before the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

At the time, non-essential workers and their families were ordered to leave Beirut and given permission to leave Adana, near Turkey’s border with Syria.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.