November 15, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Clinton to testify on Benghazi before House committee: chairwoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the Techport Australia shipbuilding facility near Adelaide November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify before a congressional committee next month on the handling of the deadly September 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.

“The secretary has committed to testifying before our committee ... on the Accountability Review Board’s report, which is expected to be concluded by early to mid-December,” said Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, chairwoman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The State Department launched an independent Accountability Review Board to review the circumstances surrounding the Benghazi attack, which killed four Americans including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.

Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech

