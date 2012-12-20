FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. diplomatic security chief resigns after Benghazi report
#World News
December 20, 2012 / 1:33 AM / in 5 years

U.S. diplomatic security chief resigns after Benghazi report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that its head of diplomatic security had resigned and three other officials were relieved of their duties following a scathing official inquiry into the September 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.

Eric Boswell, the head of the department’s bureau of diplomatic security, has resigned immediately, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a brief written statement, adding that he, and the three unnamed officials who were relieved of their duties, were all put on administrative leave. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

