Bernanke: must be comfortable inflation to stay low

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday that there were signs of improvement in labor markets and said policymakers need to feel comfortable that inflation will be contained before they consider ending super-loose interest policies.

“As always, we have to look at the inflation side and be comfortable that price stability will be maintained and that inflation will be low and stable,” he told students at George Washington University.

“Those are the things we’ll be looking at. There’s no simple formula but as the economy strengthens and becomes more self-sustaining then at some point...the need for so much support from the Fed will begin to diminish,” Bernanke said.