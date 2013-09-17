FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vice President Biden's niece arrested for allegedly hitting NYC cop
#U.S.
September 17, 2013 / 10:14 PM / 4 years ago

Vice President Biden's niece arrested for allegedly hitting NYC cop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A niece of U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden was arrested in New York on Tuesday morning after police said she struck an officer responding to what local media reported was a dispute with a roommate.

Caroline Biden, 26, was charged with obstructing government administration, resisting arrest and harassment, said New York Police Department spokeswoman Kellyann Ort.

Biden, who lives in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, “had an interaction” with responding police in which she “struck an officer”, Ort said.

The New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that police were called to the apartment over a dispute between Biden and her roommate.

A source in the New York City police department said Caroline Biden is a niece of the Vice President.

Biden could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Vice President’s media office had no immediate comment.

Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
