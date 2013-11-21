Biden finds slice of home at Delaware sandwich shop

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) talks during a meeting at the presidential palace in Panama City November 19, 2013. Biden is on a two-day visit in Panama. REUTERS/Arnulfo Franco/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden took a stand for his home state on Thursday when he stepped out to buy Italian subs - for lunch with the boss - at a new branch of his favorite Delaware sandwich shop.

“We don’t call them hoagies in Delaware, we call them subs,” said Biden, who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years. “This started in Union Street where I hang out, Little Italy.”

Calling the Capriotti Sandwich Shop fare “the best sandwich in America,” Biden said he’s been eating them for 40 years.

“No more of this stuff about Chicago and Philly and New York - this settles it,” Biden said.

For his lunch with President Barack Obama, Biden ordered two medium Italian subs - no onions, one with hot peppers, the other with the peppers on the side.

“The only way to eat these things is with hot peppers, but not everybody understands that, you know what I mean?” he said.

Biden and Obama have lunch together when their schedule allows, and have periodically made forays to local eateries - to the delight of Washingtonians.

The vice president also ordered two large subs, and the tab for the four sandwiches came to $56.25. Biden had $50 in his wallet, and called on his longtime personal aide Fran Person for some help.

“Fran, you got $10?” Biden said.