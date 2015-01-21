Biden says not worried after shots fired near Delaware residence

Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at an Atlantic Council summit in Istanbul November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he feels safe at his home in Delaware despite an incident over the weekend in which shots were fired nearby from a passing vehicle.

“I feel completely safe,” Biden said on NBC’s “Today” program. “I‘m not worried about it, and I think the security of my home is fine.”

Biden and his wife, Jill, were in Delaware but not inside the Wilmington-area home at the time. The shots were fired from a public road outside a security perimeter.

The incident came as the U.S. Secret Service, which is charged with protecting the president and vice president, grapples with a series of recent embarrassing lapses.

On Wednesday, Biden said in a series of television interviews that authorities have established that someone driving at high speed fired four shots, probably in the air, and that there was no evidence of bullet holes anywhere.

Reports of shots fired 1.5 miles (2.5 km) away were heard about an hour later, he said on NBC.

Biden told the CBS “This Morning” program that the shots were fired from the passenger’s side of the passing car, about 100 yards away, while his house was on the driver’s side.

“There’s no evidence of anything hitting the house,” Biden told CBS. He said he did not believe anyone was targeting him.

Biden, 72, was a U.S. senator from Delaware for more than 30 years and has residences in New Castle County and in Washington.

The Secret Service said this month it would remove several senior officials after a string of security lapses, including a September incident in which a man carrying a knife jumped the White House fence and ran inside the executive mansion.