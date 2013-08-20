FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vice President Biden in Houston as son gets medical tests
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 20, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 4 years

Vice President Biden in Houston as son gets medical tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Monday accompanied his son Beau to Houston where the younger Biden was undergoing tests to investigate symptoms that led to his hospitalization last week, the White House and the Delaware Department of Justice said.

“Beau Biden is being evaluated to determine the cause of an episode of disorientation and weakness that he experienced while on vacation with his family,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden, 44, is the oldest son of the vice president and was hospitalized in 2010 for what doctors described as a mild stroke. He is the attorney general for the state of Delaware.

The younger Biden was hospitalized on Wednesday after a drive to Indiana for a holiday, the state DOJ said.

The next day, he traveled to Philadelphia to consult with his doctor at Jefferson University Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital and spent the weekend at home, his office said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.