Beau Biden, U.S. vice president's son, hospitalized
May 19, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Beau Biden, U.S. vice president's son, hospitalized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in this September 6, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Beau Biden, a son of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Army Medical Center outside Washington, the vice president’s office said on Tuesday.

Biden, 46, a former Delaware attorney general, is undergoing treatment at the facility. No further details were available.

After eight years as attorney general, Biden joined the investor law firm Grant & Eisenhofer in 2015.

He served a yearlong tour in Iraq as a captain in the Delaware Army National Guard and underwent surgery at a cancer center in Texas last year. He suffered a mild stroke in 2010.

In a message to voters posted on his website in April 2014, Biden, a Democrat like his father, said he planned to run for governor of the mid-Atlantic state.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

