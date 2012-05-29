FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Biden preparing for daughter's wedding
May 29, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

White House: Biden preparing for daughter's wedding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after giving a speech regarding the Obama administration's foreign policy record at New York University in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden is in Delaware this week to get ready for his daughter Ashley’s wedding, with the reception to take place at his home, the White House said on Tuesday.

“As any father would, he takes this matter very seriously and looks forward to it with great happiness for his daughter and his future son-in-law,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing dominated by tensions in Syria.

“And I have no details on the dress,” he said.

Ashley, a 30 year-old social worker, is the vice president’s only daughter with his wife Jill.

He had three children with his first wife Neilia, who was killed in a car crash along with their infant daughter Naomi shortly after his election to the U.S. Senate in 1972. Their two sons, Beau and Hunter, were also in the car but survived.

Beau is now Attorney General of Delaware and second son Hunter is also a lawyer.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Philip Barbara and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
