Biden's daughter Ashley wed in private Delaware ceremony

(Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, was married in a private ceremony on Saturday evening in Delaware, he said in a statement.

Ashley Blazer Biden was married to Dr. Howard Krein in Wilmington, Biden and his wife, Jill, said in a joint statement released by the vice president’s office.

“We’re happy to welcome Howard into our family, and we wish them all the best in their new life together,” the Bidens said.

Wilmington newspaper the News-Journal reported online that Ashley Biden and Howard Krein, a Philadelphia doctor, were married at a church in a mixed Catholic and Jewish ceremony. The Bidens are Catholic.

The private wedding ceremony was attended by the bride and groom’s close family and friends, the Bidens said.

Joe Biden had been a U.S. Senator from Delaware before he and President Barack Obama were elected to the White House in 2008. He is originally from Pennsylvania.