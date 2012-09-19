Factbox: Key facts about members of the Forbes 400 list

(Reuters) - The 400 richest people in America are all billionaires, mostly self-made and mostly male, according to Forbes magazine’s 2012 ranking, released on Wednesday. Here are some highlights from the list:

* The average net worth of a Forbes 400 member is $4.2 billion, up from $3.8 billion in 2011, while the combined net worth of the 400 club was $1.7 trillion.

* The year’s biggest winner is Larry Ellison, chief executive of Oracle Corp, who saw his net worth grow by $8 billion, to $41 billion. The “biggest dollar loser” was Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth dropped by $8.1 billion to $9.4 billion.

* At 28, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz is the youngest member. The philanthropist grandson of oil baron John D. Rockefeller, 97-year-old David Rockefeller Sr., is the oldest member of the club.

* Tied for last place on the Forbes 400 were nine people each worth $1.1 billion.

* Seven in ten of the list’s members made their fortunes from scratch.

* California has the largest share of Forbes 400 members, with 87, followed by New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois. Among cities, New York City topped the list, with 53. San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles and Houston rounded out the top-five cities.

* There are 45 women on the list, up from 42 a year ago, including Oprah Winfrey at No. 151.