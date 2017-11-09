FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets final anti-subsidy duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel
November 9, 2017 / 4:46 PM / in 31 minutes

U.S. sets final anti-subsidy duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday set final anti-subsidy duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia, the National Biodiesel Board said.

    The duties range from 71.45 percent to 72.28 percent on soy-based biodiesel from Argentina and at 34.45 percent to 64.73 percent on palm oil biodiesel from Indonesia, the NBB, which represents U.S. industry, said in a statement.

In August, the department had set preliminary anti-subsidy duty rates at 50.29 percent to 64.17 percent for biodiesel from Argentina and at 41.06 percent to 68.28 percent for biodiesel from Indonesia. The countervailing duties come on top of proposed anti-dumping duties announced in October.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
