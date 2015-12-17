FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EPA publishes November biofuel credit data on website
December 17, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. EPA publishes November biofuel credit data on website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published data for the production of biofuels credits for November 2015 on its website on Thursday.

The data is the same as that published by Reuters from a different part of the U.S. environmental regulator’s website on Tuesday. The EPA subsequently removed the data from that page and has now released it officially.

“The information was inadvertently posted early,” an EPA spokeswoman said.

To see a table of the data, click here:

For the official EPA website, click here: ((here))

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bill Rigby and Andrew Hay

