As EPA unveils ethanol quotas, niche RINs market revives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The long-delayed release of U.S. biofuel blending quotas is injecting renewed life into the niche market for ethanol credits, once the world’s hottest commodity.

On Thursday, prices plunged by over 20 percent in one of the wildest day’s trading in years as traders raced to offload credits, with growing expectations that the Environmental Protection Agency will release easy-to-meet targets on Friday ahead of a self-imposed June 1 deadline.

The agency has pledged to present the targets for the three years to 2016 by June 1, ending years of uncertainty over the nation’s contentious renewable fuels policy.

Three industry sources say they expect an announcement as early as Friday.

One U.S. trader said “nervous nelly” selling as traders guessed the timing and contents of the announcement touched off a selling spree that saw prices of renewable fuel credits, known as Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), sink as much as 15 cents each, or 22 percent, to as low as 52 cents.

The D6 paper credits, which are bought by oil refiners and imports to meet quotas for blending biofuels into gasoline and diesel, had recovered slightly to 59 to 60 cents by the end of trading as jitters subsided.

But market participants say it marked the return of wild prices and was likely the first leg down in a broader sell-off that could see prices fall to levels not seen in years.

Some traders, gas blenders, and refiners have loaded up on credits, fearing a repeat of the surge in prices seen two years ago and as demand for diesel and gasoline have remained surprisingly robust. That has kept prices elevated above 60 cents since the start of the year.

Prices may drop to as low as 35 cents as refiners and importers sell excess supplies once they finally get real policy clarity from the EPA, Citigroup research analyst Aakash Doshi said in a research note. He pegged prices in a 35-70 cent range, based on expectations the EPA would modestly raise required volumes.

REFINER SQUEEZE

After months of relatively stable prices, Thursday’s session gave traders another taste of 2013 when a buying frenzy among refiners, who worried they wouldn’t have enough credits to meet blending targets, sent prices as high as $1.45.

Two years ago, the surge in prices fueled criticism among refiners who complained about the additional regulatory and financial cost of complying with government mandates.

Now, a prolonged sell-off in RINs could mean refiners that loaded up in the first quarter when prices were as high as 72 cents may have missed an opportunity for now to scoop up lower-cost credits.

Last year, seven refiners, including Valero Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. refiner, spent at least $1 billion on RINs credits, according to companies’ public filings.

That compares with at least $1.35 billion spent on RINs by nine independent refiners in 2013.

They have bought at a clip this year. In the first quarter, five refiners spent at least $239 million, according to public filings.

“How do you target yourself if you don’t know what the requirements are?” said Steve Nicholson, an analyst with Rabobank AgriFinance in St. Louis, Mo. “There could be a lot of volatility as the market digests this.”