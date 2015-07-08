U.S. oil refiners score small victory in battle over RINs

An oil refinery is seen in Carson, California March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners scored a partial victory as regulators released the first details about market participants handling biofuel credits, shedding some light on the niche, opaque market that critics say is flawed and prone to manipulation.

Published on Tuesday after a near two-year legal battle launched by a U.S. company against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the data showed the bulk of sales in the past four years was booked by producers, blenders, merchants or speculators, grouped as non-obligated parties in the release.

Credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers or RINs are used to show compliance with the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program implemented by the EPA.

Of some 50.7 billion sales of the credits in 2014, fuel blenders and others in that group accounted for nearly 60 percent.

It goes some way toward exposing the murky trade of RINs.

But the data did not break down the size of business carried out by speculators, such as traders, who critics say have inflated prices and manipulated supply.

EPA official Ben Hengst said the release was aimed at improving transparency.

Still, Geoff Cooper, senior vice president for the Renewable Fuels Association, which represents biofuels producers, said more specific data was needed.

“Speculative trading is lumped in there somewhere, but we don’t know how much.”

Speculators and their role in the volatile market have been the center of debate since RINs’ launch in 2010. Some refiners blamed RIN price run-up in 2013 on manipulation, which led to a greater financial burden to comply with biofuel regulations.

Last month, the EPA said RINs prices have not caused a net increase in costs to refiners or consumers.

The RFS requires ethanol, biodiesel and other biofuels be blended into the nation’s motor fuel supply.

Oil refiners and importers need the credits, which indicate a gallon of biofuel has been blended, to prove they are complying with government mandates.

Law firm Perkins Coie filed the lawsuit in 2013 to force the EPA to report RIN activity and ownership of the credits.

John Henault, senior counsel at Perkins Coie, would not identify his client, but described it as a party with compliance obligations.

The EPA’s move was a step toward transparency in a “dysfunctional” market that has provided fuel blenders with “windfall” profits, he said.

“Openness and transparency in the market should show the structural flaw in the RFS,” Henault said in an interview on Wednesday.