Owners of Indiana biofuel maker plead guilty to fraud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The owners of an Indiana biofuel producer called Triton Energy LLC pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud and false statements for participating in a scheme that generated over $60 million in fraudulent tax credits and renewable fuels credits, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

As part of their pleas, Fred Witmer, 46, agreed to serve 57 months in prison while Gary Jury, 58, agreed to serve a sentence of 30 months, the department said. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, it said.