NEW YORK The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday was set to propose requiring fuel companies to blend 19.24 billion gallons of renewable fuels in the nation's fuel supply, down slightly from 2017 levels, according to two industry sources.

The agency will propose keeping the target for conventional ethanol at 15 billion gallons, unchanged from 2017 levels, and set the requirement for advanced biofuels, including cellulosic ethanol, at 4.24 billion gallons, said two sources who said they had spoken with government officials.

The sources said the EPA was expected to formally announce the proposed targets later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)