FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bitcoin mining company settles FTC charges over deceiving customers
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 18, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Bitcoin mining company settles FTC charges over deceiving customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bitcoin ATM is seen inside a bookstore in Acharnai in northern Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bitcoin mining operation Butterfly Labs and two of its top employees have agreed to settle charges that they deceived customers, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Butterfly Labs, its vice president of product development Sonny Vleisides and general manager Darla Drake settled charges that they deceived thousands of customers about the quality of their machines, designed to mine Bitcoin virtual currency, and that they unfairly kept consumers’ payments despite failing to deliver the machines as promised.

Reporting by Megan Cassella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.