November 11, 2012 / 7:59 AM / 5 years ago

Two killed in Indianapolis explosion and fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - The cause of an explosion and fire that killed two people Saturday night when it tore through a residential area of Indianapolis was under investigation on Sunday, authorities said.

“There’s a significant number of homes that have sustained damage, including two that have been completely destroyed, no cause has been ruled out,” said Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. He added that seven people had been injured in the explosion, which left a large debris field and damaged at least 18 houses in addition to the two that were destroyed.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, Lotter said.

Reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing By Tom Brown and Doina Chiacu

