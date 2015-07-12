Busy Rhode Island beach reopened a day after explosion

(Reuters) - A busy beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island was reopened on Sunday, a day after a small explosion that injured a woman, a state official said.

The state’s fire marshal was investigating the cause of the explosion that occurred around noon on Saturday at Salty Brine Beach on the state’s southern coastline, said Rayna Maguire, spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The beach was evacuated after the incident.

A representative for the fire marshal was not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear what caused the explosion, Kurt Blanchard of the Rhode Island Environment Police said on Saturday. Officials from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they were searching for a suspect they believe planted something in the sand before fleeing, CBS News reported on Saturday.

The injured woman was sitting in a beach chair, in a group with other family members. The extent of her injuries was not known, and there were no reports of other injuries.