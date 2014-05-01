FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas wellhead blast kills two workers, injures nine others
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 1, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Texas wellhead blast kills two workers, injures nine others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A wellhead exploded in a hail of shrapnel at a west Texas oil field near the New Mexico border on Wednesday, killing two workers and injuring nine others, a spokesman for the Loving County Sheriff’s Office said.

A work crew was changing or installing equipment on the wellhead when a buildup of pressure set off the blast, which was heard several miles away at the Red Bluff Reservoir on the Pecos River, Sergeant Deputy Chris Busse told Reuters.

“The piping and metal blew off that thing, and it was just like shrapnel,” he said, adding that there was no drilling rig set up at the site.

Two men, both in their 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene following the explosion, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. local time near Orla, Texas, roughly 10 miles south of the New Mexico border.

Nine other workers were injured, but all were treated at the scene after they declined to be transported to the hospital, he said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.