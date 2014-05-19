FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Multiple people injured in explosion at Wisconsin foundry
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 19, 2014 / 11:10 PM / 3 years ago

Multiple people injured in explosion at Wisconsin foundry

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - An explosion at a foundry in Wisconsin caused multiple injuries on Monday, rescue personnel and local media said.

The incident at Johnson Brass and Machine Foundry in Saukville happened at about 4 p.m. Central Daylight Time (5.00 p.m. ET), a dispatcher with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department said.

The dispatcher did not know the extent of the injuries or the cause of the explosion. Several area fire departments responded, the dispatcher said.

Molten metal spilled on employees at the foundry, which is located 25 miles north of Milwaukee, a plant supervisor told WISN television, an ABC affiliate in Milwaukee.

WTMJ television, an NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, reported that seven people were injured.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by David Bailey and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.