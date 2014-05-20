Machinery failure blamed for hurting seven at Wisconsin foundry

(Reuters) - The “catastrophic failure” of a piece of machinery at a Wisconsin foundry triggered a small fire and the release of molten metal that injured seven people, police said on Tuesday.

The incident at Johnson Brass and Machine Foundry in Saukville, located 25 miles north of Milwaukee, occurred at about 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday. Four victims remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to the Saukville Police Department.

Despite early reports of an explosion, a police statement said it appeared that machinery failure caused molten metal to be “thrown around the foundry area,” which led to a fire and damaged part of a wall.

Johnson Brass and Machine, founded in 1905, operates a 50,000-square-foot facility with 110 employees in the Saukville community. The company works with a number of alloys to make products for power generation, mining, medical, semiconductor, and paper industries.