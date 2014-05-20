FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Machinery failure blamed for hurting seven at Wisconsin foundry
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 20, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Machinery failure blamed for hurting seven at Wisconsin foundry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The “catastrophic failure” of a piece of machinery at a Wisconsin foundry triggered a small fire and the release of molten metal that injured seven people, police said on Tuesday.

The incident at Johnson Brass and Machine Foundry in Saukville, located 25 miles north of Milwaukee, occurred at about 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday. Four victims remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to the Saukville Police Department.

Despite early reports of an explosion, a police statement said it appeared that machinery failure caused molten metal to be “thrown around the foundry area,” which led to a fire and damaged part of a wall.

Johnson Brass and Machine, founded in 1905, operates a 50,000-square-foot facility with 110 employees in the Saukville community. The company works with a number of alloys to make products for power generation, mining, medical, semiconductor, and paper industries.

Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.