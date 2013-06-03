Ex-NBA player Mookie Blaylock accused of vehicular homicide

Golden State Warriors guard Mookie Blaylock (R) tries to work the ball around Dallas Mavericks guard Greg Buckner in Dallas in this February 3, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/stringer/Files

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Former NBA player Mookie Blaylock was charged on Monday with vehicular homicide after a head-on traffic crash in Georgia that left a 43-year-old woman dead, police said.

Blaylock, 46, was driving a 2010 Cadillac Escalade on Friday in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan carrying the woman, police said.

In addition to facing a second-degree vehicular homicide charge, Blaylock has been charged with driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain his lane.

Authorities are investigating whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident and whether Blaylock suffered from a medical condition that caused seizures, Jonesboro Police Chief Frank Allen said on Monday.

The woman’s husband, who was driving the van, was not seriously hurt.

Blaylock remains hospitalized in stable condition after being injured in the crash. He refused to talk to police investigators who attempted to interview him on Monday, Allen said.

“His attorney had advised him not to speak with us,” the police chief said.

Blaylock’s attorney was not publicly identified and could not be contacted for comment.

Blaylock had already been the subject of an arrest warrant before Friday’s accident. A warrant was issued on May 21 for failure to appear in court on drug possession and drunken- driving charges in a nearby county, Allen said.

Upon his release from the hospital, Blaylock will be jailed in one of the two counties where he faces charges, Allen added.

Blaylock played in the National Basketball Association from 1989 to 2002. His ability to shut down opposing players twice earned him a place on the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and he was an NBA All-Star in 1994.

He played with the Atlanta Hawks from 1992 to 1999 and also spent time with the New Jersey Nets and Golden State Warriors.