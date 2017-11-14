FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blommer Chocolate factory in Chicago evacuated due to fire
November 14, 2017 / 9:21 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Blommer Chocolate factory in Chicago evacuated due to fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A factory in Chicago owned by Blommer Chocolate Co, the largest cocoa grinder in North America, was evacuated due to a fire on Tuesday and no injuries were reported, officials with the company and the city’s fire department said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to calls shortly before 2 p.m. CST that a cooling tower at the facility had caught fire, a spokesman said. The fire was under control, he added.

The building had been evacuated and no injuries were reported, a receptionist at the company’s Pennsylvania facility said by telephone. She said it was not clear when the plant would resume operations.

Blommer produces chocolate as well as cocoa powder at the Chicago location, which is one of the company’s four plants in the United States and Canada, according to their website.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago and Chris Prentice in New YorkEditing by Sandra Maler

