Three girls injured when boat explodes in Maryland

(Reuters) - Three girls were injured on Saturday when the boat they were on exploded in southern Maryland, authorities said.

The three unidentified girls were airlifted to a hospital in Washington D.C. with burns after the incident in Calvert County, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported that the three girls, ages 3, 8 and 9, were on a 20-foot Wellcraft recreational boat with their parents when it caught fire and exploded after launching on Mill Creek at 11:30 a.m. local time.

All five family members were able to make it back to shore, the newspaper reported. It is unclear whether the adults were injured.

The children were flown to Children’s National Medical Center, where the 3-year-old was in critical condition, the 8-year-old was being observed and the 9-year-old was being treated for burns, according to the newspaper.