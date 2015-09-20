FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three girls injured when boat explodes in Maryland
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 20, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Three girls injured when boat explodes in Maryland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three girls were injured on Saturday when the boat they were on exploded in southern Maryland, authorities said.

The three unidentified girls were airlifted to a hospital in Washington D.C. with burns after the incident in Calvert County, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported that the three girls, ages 3, 8 and 9, were on a 20-foot Wellcraft recreational boat with their parents when it caught fire and exploded after launching on Mill Creek at 11:30 a.m. local time.

All five family members were able to make it back to shore, the newspaper reported. It is unclear whether the adults were injured.

The children were flown to Children’s National Medical Center, where the 3-year-old was in critical condition, the 8-year-old was being observed and the 9-year-old was being treated for burns, according to the newspaper.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.