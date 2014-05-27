FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four bodies found in Southern California home
#U.S.
May 27, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Four bodies found in Southern California home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The bodies of four people were found at a home in suburban Southern California on Tuesday and homicide detectives were called to the scene, law enforcement officials said.

The bodies of two males and two females were found at the large, two-story home in Mission Viejo, some 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeffrey Hallock said.

He said the investigation was still ongoing but that detectives “do not believe there is a threat to the public.”

Authorities did not immediately release the identity or age of the victims, cause of death or their relationship to each other.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
