Four dead in suspected California murder-suicide

An Orange County Sheriff deputy escorts a couple to their home on a street near a house where four people were found dead, in Mission Viejo, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The bodies of four people were found at a home in suburban Southern California on Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide, law enforcement officials said.

The bodies of two men and two women were found at the large, two-story home in Mission Viejo, some 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeffrey Hallock said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Twitter feed that investigators believed the four deaths resulted from an apparent murder-suicide.

The identities of the four were being withheld pending a coroner’s investigation, it said.

Hallock said detectives “do not believe there is a threat to the public.”

Authorities did not release the age of the men and women, the cause of death or their relationship to each other.