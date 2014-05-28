FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead in suspected California murder-suicide
May 28, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Four dead in suspected California murder-suicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Orange County Sheriff deputy escorts a couple to their home on a street near a house where four people were found dead, in Mission Viejo, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The bodies of four people were found at a home in suburban Southern California on Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide, law enforcement officials said.

The bodies of two men and two women were found at the large, two-story home in Mission Viejo, some 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeffrey Hallock said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Twitter feed that investigators believed the four deaths resulted from an apparent murder-suicide.

The identities of the four were being withheld pending a coroner’s investigation, it said.

Hallock said detectives “do not believe there is a threat to the public.”

Authorities did not release the age of the men and women, the cause of death or their relationship to each other.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Reese and Eric Walsh

