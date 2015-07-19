FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four bodies, including children, found in Chicago house: police
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 19, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Four bodies, including children, found in Chicago house: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The decomposing bodies of a woman and three children have been discovered in a home on Chicago’s South Side, police and local media said on Sunday.

The bodies of the unidentified people were discovered at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A police dispatch said the department was in the early stages of investigating the deaths and could not release details, including the identities of the deceased.

Local authorities told the Chicago Tribune the bodies were decomposed and were those of three children and a woman, who may have suffered head trauma. The kitchen in the one-story red brick house was charred, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Scott Malone and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.