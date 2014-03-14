Niece creates 'Mummified in Michigan' Facebook page to commemorate aunt

(Reuters) - The niece of a Michigan woman whose body is believed to have been found years after she died has created a “Mummified in Michigan” Facebook page to commemorate her as investigators continue to search for clues into her death.

Nina Logan, the 19-year-old niece of Pia Farrenkopf, created the page after a mummified body believed to be her aunt was found in the back seat of her car parked in her garage last week in a residential neighborhood of Pontiac, Michigan, a Detroit suburb.

“This page is for those of you who care to know who my aunt was. For those of you who have a kind heart and want to offer kind words,” Logan said on the Facebook page.

Farrenkopf’s body was found by someone dispatched to check on the property that fell into foreclosure, police said.

It is thought she stopped working in 2008 and had set up all of her bills to be paid automatically from a bank account. A neighbor cut her lawn, her mail was sent to the post office and there was no family living nearby, according to police. It was not clear when she died.

“She was a happy, healthy, energetic, intelligent woman with plenty to live for,” Logan said in a post.

As of Thursday, the page had received about 2,000 likes from people paying their condolences and questioning how the family could have lost touch with Farrenkopf.

Logan said in a post her family lost contact with Farrenkopf due to the amount of traveling she did for work and that she liked her privacy.

“When her mother and sister passed we tried desperately to contact her and let her know but the phone would just ring and ring,” she said.

Logan on Thursday said in a post she had recently changed the name of the page to “Pia Davida Farrenkopf” but it may take up to 14 days for approval from Facebook.

“I do not like the name but I wanted the connection to be made with the story and this page,” she said in a post.

As friends continued to post condolences on the Facebook page, investigators asked for help in conclusively identifying the body found in her garage.

The medical examiner in Oakland County on Wednesday appealed publicly for dentists who may have treated Farrenkopf to provide dental records to compare to the body.

Without dental records, the medical examiner will be forced to collect DNA samples from family members to compare with DNA samples from the remains, a process that could take months, the medical examiner said in a statement.