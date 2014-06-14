FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body identified as young mother missing on New York's Long Island
June 14, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Body identified as young mother missing on New York's Long Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman’s body found in a wooded area of New York’s Long Island was identified on Saturday as that of a young mother who was reported missing a week ago, police said.

The death of Sarah Goode, 21, of Medford, was being investigated by homicide detectives at the Suffolk County Police Department.

Goode, a medical technician with a 4-year-old daughter, was reported missing last weekend after she failed to show up at a party and calls from her family to her cell phone went unanswered, police said.

Her car, a BMW, was found several days later, police said. On Thursday, a search party of about 45 volunteers looking for Goode, who had eight siblings, found a woman’s body in a heavily wooded area nearby and called 911, police said.

The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner identified the body as Goode and was conducting tests to determine the cause of death, police said.

No other details were released.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg

