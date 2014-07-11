FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York police work to ID body parts found in two towns
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 11, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

New York police work to ID body parts found in two towns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York police on Friday are working to identify the human body parts scattered around two Long Island communities over three days this week, authorities said.

A severed limb was found in a yard in the town of Hempstead on Thursday, after another limb turned up a few blocks away the day before, Suffolk County Police said in a statement. On Tuesday, a woman’s torso was located in Bay Shore, a community about 25 miles from Hempstead, police said.

Suffolk and Nassau police declined to say who discovered the remains or whether they belonged to a man or woman.

“We have not ID’d them or said whether or not they’re connected,” police said.

The body parts have been sent to Suffolk County and Nassau County medical examiners.

Local media reported that police suspected the body parts belonged to a 27-year-old Brooklyn woman reported missing over the weekend. Police would not comment on the reports.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.