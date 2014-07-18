Police find woman's severed head in bushes outside New York home

(Reuters) - Police found a woman’s severed head in bushes outside a Long Island home on Thursday in an area where human body parts were discovered scattered last week, authorities said.

Responding to a call from a local homeowner, officers recovered the head from the front yard of a house in the town of Hempstead, said Lieutenant James Hayman of the Hempstead Police Department.

Two severed limbs were found a few blocks apart in Hempstead last week, and a woman’s torso turned up in Bay Shore, a community about 25 miles (40 kms) away.

Local media have said detectives suspect the body parts belong to a 27-year-old Brooklyn woman reported missing earlier this month. Police have declined to comment on the reports.

Suffolk County Police said in a statement that homicide detectives from their department and from Nassau County responded to a call regarding a body part in Hempstead on Thursday, without providing any more details.

The statement said the body part was removed to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.