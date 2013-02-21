Texas A&M University finds no bomb at stadium following threat

(Reuters) - Texas A&M University cleared about 700 people from its football stadium and adjacent buildings on Wednesday while investigating a threat written on a wall, but found no bomb and decided to open the facilities on Thursday, the school said.

Police searched the 83,000-seat Kyle Field football stadium at College Station, Texas, and four nearby buildings after authorities were notified of the threat written on the wall of a non-academic building on campus, the university said.

“Authorities made a thorough search and no bomb was found,” the university said on its website.

The university disclosed around midday on Wednesday that it was investigating the threat and that Kyle Field and the nearby buildings would be closed the rest of the day. All other facilities and events went on as scheduled.

Kyle Field has been the home of the Texas A&M Aggies football team since the 1920s. It is known for the “12th man” tradition, where students remain standing during games as a sign of support for the 11 players on the field.

The state-supported school in east-central Texas is the flagship of the Texas A&M University System. It has more than 50,000 students and was Texas’ first public institution of higher education.