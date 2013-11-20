FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
November 20, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

Suburban N.Y. high school 'all clear' after bomb threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A suburban high school just north of New York City was evacuated for about three hours on Wednesday after two threatening calls were made to the principal and assistant principal, school officials said.

After local police searched the New Rochelle High School campus and determined there was no safety threat, staff members were allowed to re-enter the building at about 3 p.m. EST. Local police said the school campus was “all clear.”

In an earlier message to parents, the superintendent’s office said the school was “quickly evacuated” after a caller made statements “threatening the safety of students and adults in the building,” school officials said.

The school superintendent’s office said classes will resume as normal on Thursday.

Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Scott Malone, G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
