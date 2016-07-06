FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Atlanta Fed lowers U.S. second-quarter GDP view to 2.4 percent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Atlanta Fed lowers U.S. second-quarter GDP view to 2.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely grew at a 2.4 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following the latest data on vehicle sales and the trade balance, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest GDP estimate was weaker than the 2.6 percent pace calculated on July 1, the regional Fed said on its website.

The Atlanta Fed said consumer spending likely grew 4.3 percent in the last quarter from its prior estimate of 4.4 percent on weaker vehicle sales in June.

Based on a wider-than-forecast May trade deficit, net exports likely contributed 0.15 percentage point to second-quarter GDP from its previous forecast of 0.25 percentage point, it said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.