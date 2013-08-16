Speculators raise bearish bets on U.S. ten-year Treasury-note futures: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators increased their bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week amid worries the Federal Reserve might pare its monthly bond purchases, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish - or long - positions by 66,432 contracts on August 13, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the highest weekly reading of net speculative shorts in 10-year Treasury note futures since late July 2012.

A week ago, speculators held 20,096 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.