Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators reduced net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in early October, as U.S. government headed into its first partial shutdown in 17 years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 28,536 contracts on October 1, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 89,107 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

The Commitments of Traders data have been delayed due to a 16-day shutdown that ended late last week.