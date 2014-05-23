FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise: CFTC
May 23, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, while speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures held near their record level, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 97,895 contracts on May 20, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 82,180 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures declined to 1.615 million in the latest week, down 3,125 from the record level set the prior week, the latest data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
