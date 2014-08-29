Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures: CFTC

Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures for the first time in 12 months as the bond market rallied this week on falling yields in Europe and safe-haven bids tied to the escalating conflict in Ukraine, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 7,940 contracts on Aug. 26, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 43,534 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

It was first time speculators were net long on 10-year Treasury futures since late July 2013.