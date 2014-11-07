Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, while net short bets on Eurodollar futures increased for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Some traders added bets bond prices would fall and short-term interest rates would rise in advance of Friday’s October U.S. payrolls report.

Data earlier this week on wages and hiring raised expectations that U.S. employers likely added more workers than the market forecast and wage growth might be accelerating.

However, the Treasuries market rallied after the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls grew 214,000 last month, less than the 231,000 increase forecast by analysts. Average hourly earnings grew 0.1 percent, half of what economists had projected.

The Dec 10-year Treasury futures contract closed up 20/32 at 126-22/32 on Friday, while the Eurodollar contract for December 2015 delivery rose 5.5 basis points at 99.17.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 47,286 contracts on Nov. 4, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 35,824 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Speculators’ net short positions in Eurodollar futures rose 46,796 contract to 797,286 in the latest week, albeit still far less than the record 1.944 million in August.