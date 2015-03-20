Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before the U.S. Federal Reserve released its policy and quarterly forecasts, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 107,530 contracts on March 17, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data 1043602NNET.

A week earlier, speculators held 138,257 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures 1CFTC11.

Meanwhile, speculators’ net shorts in Eurodollar futures EDc1fell sharply on Tuesday to 85,999 contracts from 244,052 a week earlier.