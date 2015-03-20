FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures: CFTC
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 20, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before the U.S. Federal Reserve released its policy and quarterly forecasts, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 107,530 contracts on March 17, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data 1043602NNET.

A week earlier, speculators held 138,257 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures 1CFTC11.

Meanwhile, speculators’ net shorts in Eurodollar futures EDc1fell sharply on Tuesday to 85,999 contracts from 244,052 a week earlier. 

Reporting Richard Leong, editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.