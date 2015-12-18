Speculators trim U.S. ten-year Treasury note futures net shorts: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week in advance of the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 11,443 contracts on Dec. 15, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 24,549 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade, lifting its target rate range to 0.25 to 0.50 percent from zero to 0.25 percent.