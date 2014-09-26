Speculators turn positive in U.S. 10-year T-note futures: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 8,844 contracts on Sept. 23, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 6,799 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.