Speculative shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since July: CFTC
#Money
October 10, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since July: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in three months prior to the Federal Reserve release of its minutes on its Sept 17-18 policy meeting on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 92,329 contracts on Oct. 7, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 12,505 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to their lowest since late April at 1.297 million contracts in the latest week from 1.626 million the previous week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
