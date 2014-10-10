Speculative shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since July: CFTC

Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in three months prior to the Federal Reserve release of its minutes on its Sept 17-18 policy meeting on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 92,329 contracts on Oct. 7, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 12,505 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to their lowest since late April at 1.297 million contracts in the latest week from 1.626 million the previous week.
