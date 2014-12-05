Most spec net 10-year U.S. T-note net shorts in a year-CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their highest in nearly a year ahead of the U.S. November jobs data, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers hired 312,000 workers last month, the most in almost three years and hourly wage growth accelerated by 0.4 percent, the fastest pace last set in June 2013.

The amount of speculators’ positions in 10-year Treasury futures that are short or bearish exceeded the amount of speculators’ long or bullish positions by 162,524 contracts on Dec. 2, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 173,674 contracts in late December 2013.

A week earlier, speculators held 75,327 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Meanwhile, speculators raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures earlier this week to 715,581 contracts, the highest in a month.