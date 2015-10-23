FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes: CFTC
October 23, 2015

Speculators turn net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators turned net bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week from overall bullish position in the prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 37,813 contracts on Oct. 20, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 17,692 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Meanwhile, speculators’ net longs in interest rates futures grew in the latest week with their long positions in Eurodollar futures exceeding their short positions by 542,818 contracts, which was their widest margin since May 2013.

Speculative net longs in federal funds futures rose to 151,040 in the latest week, which was the most since August 2010.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
