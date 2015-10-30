Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures dip: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures slipped earlier this week prior to the Federal Reserve signaling it may possibly raise interest rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The Fed’s surprise move spurred a sell-off in the Treasuries market late Wednesday into early Friday, propelling 10-year Treasuries yields to 2.183 percent, which was the highest in over a month.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 35,663 contracts on Oct. 27, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 37,813 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.