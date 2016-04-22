FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall: CFTC
April 22, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week as benchmark yields rose on reduced safe-haven demand for government bonds due to stronger stock and oil prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 24,279 contracts on April 19, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 24,364 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

